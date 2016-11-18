Shebeen shenanigans

Drunken fight causes man head injuries

Waking up with a splitting headache after a night of heavy drinking is an experience many will be familiar with.

However, for 26-year-old Ofentse Molefe the after-effects of ‘hitting the bottle’ took on a whole new meaning when he was struck over the head with a quart bottle during a night out on Saturday evening.

Molefe, who hails from Dikgonnye lands, was out drinking with friends when he was assaulted by a Zimbabwean rival at a local shebeen.

He then lost his balance and fell over, sustaining a severe cut to his head.

Shocked night revellers, who saw blood splashing from Molefe’s head, immediately reported the incident to the police.

The injured man was eventually referred to Princess Marina hospital, after being admitted at Deborah Retief Memorial hospital in Mochudi.

Sporting a huge gash at the front of his head, a disgruntled Molefe says that he lost the ability to talk in the first few days following the attack.

Even now his speech has not fully recovered, narrating his tale to The Voice in a slurred, hard-to-understand voice.

Claiming the attack was unprovoked and that his rival only assaulted him for being in the same shebeen as him, Molefe said, “When I entered the shebeen with my friends, I saw the Zimbabwean man pointing a finger at me. He was holding a Black Label quart.”

Molefe added that he never expected his rival to hit him with the bottle as they never even spoke.

“I only found myself at the hospital surrounded by nurses, with blood on my face. I suspect the Zimbabwean man wanted to kill me because he once killed a grown man but was never arrested,” he claimed.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Superintendent, Wager Zambezi, of Mochudi police, said the case was still under investigation.

“It is an assault case, that led to bodily harm.”

Zambezi also added that if the accused is found guilty, he faces a possible jail sentence of anywhere up to seven years.