‘She poisoned my chibuku’

Man claims wife tried to kill him

57-year-old Happy Musuku is lucky to be alive.

The Lothlhakane East elder narrowly survived what he suspects was an attempt on his life by his wife, Tiroyaone Lephutshe Musuku, 44, claiming that she poisoned his chibuku.

According to Happy, immediately after drinking the traditional brew he started to feel dizzy, began vomiting and experienced violent diarrhoea before passing out.

Happy believes that Tiroyaone, his wife of 19 years, tried to kill him because he recently served her with divorce papers after discovering she was cheating on him.

He is also suing his love rival for marriage wrecking, demanding P650, 000

Recalling the incident, which happened last Tuesday, to The Voice, the old man said, “While I was taking the Chibuku from my wife, I realized it had lost its normal taste but thought maybe something was wrong with my taste buds.”

However, there was nothing wrong with his taste buds, as he soon found out.

“I messed my pants, vomited, blood pressure went up and I suddenly fainted on the scene. I only found myself at Princess Marina Hospital the next day,” he continued ruefully.

Happy does not remember any of this and has since been told that his sons took him to the clinic, where he was rushed to Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in Kanye but got transferred to Princess Marina after it was confirmed he had been poisoned.

When asked about his marriage, the old man described an unhappy relationship, even claiming that this was not the first time his wife had tried to kill him.

“Our divorce case is before Justice Dambe, at Gaborone High court. It is not the first time my wife attempted to end my life through poison, she previously did it in 2009. She abuses me and sometimes even denies me access to the tuck-shop built inside our matrimonial home,” he said angrily, adding that he did not hesitate in reporting the latest incident to the police

When reached for a comment Tiroyaone did not answer her phone.

Speaking with The Voice, Kanye police Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale said the issue was sensitive and still under investigation.