Diggers Inn Restaurant will once again host lovers of the spoken word on 31st March at 17:30 hours.

The popular joint at Village Mall is now becoming synonymous with poetry and stand up comedy.

Under the theme ‘She has fallen’ poets like Phenomenal, Poetic Sensei and Ben Nkhoma will let their creative juices flow to administer healing on the possessed revellers.

The therapeutic night will not be complete without comedy to be provided by Kabo Keitheng and Mr Layback.

Entry is P40 per person and P60 big enchilada.