Sereetsi to tour SADC Region

BOMU’s four time award winner, Tomeletso Sereetsi who is part of the Kgalagadi Soul will, together with established acts such as Mumba Yachi (UN Ambassador for Gender Equality, Zambia) and Aus Tebza (Musical Director of Feather Awards 2016, South Africa), take part in workshops and music shows that will be conducted in some cities soon including the Kgalagadi Jazz festival.

Sereetsi told Big Weekend that as part of the tour, they will share their knowledge and perform alongside young and aspiring musicians.

He will also be leading the workshops, teaching the technique of playing a modern guitar on four strings.

Mumba Yachi, will be sharing his experiences in the international music business scene.

Aus Tebza, will also share her experiences as a performer, a session musician, a bandleader and a woman in the tough music industry.

Kgalagadi Soul will rehearse and perform for the first time together towards the end of March as the tour commences.

“The collective is already booked for the Kgalagadi Jazz Festival in South Africa to be held April 15th alongside acts such as Judith Sephuma, Zonke and Ringo. Other tour dates will be announced soon,” said Sereetsi.

Kgalagadi Soul’s backing band will comprise of musicians from Congo (Nseka Bienvenu – lead-guitar), South Africa (Bokang Kupi – keyboards), Zimbabwe (Leroy Nyoni – drums) as well as the USA (Terry Lewis – saxophone).