Sereetsi and The Natives to wow elders

After his successful European tour, Tomeletso Sereetsi together with his band, Sereetsi and The Natives will be bidding the Year 2016 in style in Palapye’s upmarket venue, Cresta Botsalo Hotel.

Headlined by the well-travelled and popular Sereetsi & the Natives and a roster of amazingly gifted DJs, Goldie’s On The Eve show called Ga se ya bana will have supporting acts such as Tom Wagamang who has been trending online for a while now through his song, Don’t Khakhele Hoo.

Another Internet sensation, Otlogetswe Makasu of the hit, Cecilia (Ka Bala 7 A Ntse A Bala 1) will form part of the Goldies On the Eve show together with Palapye’s DJ Rock.

“We expect a good crowd on the day since the area has been starved of quality live music for some time,” said Sereetsi during an interview with Big Weekend.

“Our show will offer the mature and professional a space to cross over to the new year in style and in a secure laid back environment. It is not for kids, we want adults who will seat on their chairs with families to enjoy and welcome 2017 in style. It will be a show to remember for them.” With hits such as Thaa Kokome, Robete, Ke Boletsa Mongwe and new unreleased music, surely the crowd will enjoy.