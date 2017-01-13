Segokgo calls for clean campaign

Outgoing Botswana Movement for Democracy Youth League President, Phenyo Segokgo has advised all candidates who are contesting for positions within his party’s Youth league to respect one another and avoid hurling during their on going campaigns.

In an interview with The Voice, Segokgo said that he leaves his position a happy man in spite of a few challenges that he faced.

He said that among the challenges, was losing some members to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party.

“I believe I have done my part in Youth politics and it will be wise to give other young people an opportunity to offer their services,” he said.

Segokgo explained that by not defending his position, it is not that he is afraid of competition but that he believes in a two term in office policy.

“I have served diligently though there were a couple of challenges in my second term.”

About his achievements, he said that there was a lot of youth turnout in 2014 general elections in which 53% of the voters voted for opposition parties.

He said that they managed to have youth structures across the whole country.

“We are playing a huge oversight role of providing checks to the ruling party on youth issues.”

The South East South District Chairman said that they have partnerships with other youth organisations internationally and that such will at the end help in the growth of their movement.

As it is the trend with those leaving their post endorsing one of the candidates, Segokgo said that he will not be backing any.

“All of them are capable and I do not want to give unfair advantage to either of them. I am the convener and will be coordinating elections.”

The BMD Youth League will be going for its congress on the 28th -30th of April in Molepolole.

Those vying for the Youth League top seat are Jacob Kelebeng, Poponaka Moswate and newly welcome former BDP member Moemedi Baikalafi.