Securing the security industry

According to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, security and safety is high priority in any person’s life, of course after satisfying basics needs such as food, shelter and clothing.

That being the case it is not surprising that security business in Botswana is a multi-million pula spinning industry, with over 4 500 security companies and security guards in the region of 25 000.

It is n industry which calls for strict regulation, in order to keep unscrupulous players at bay.

Early this year, the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security unveiled the new Private Security Services Licensing Board, which is expected to sweep clean and tighten bolts for such an important sector.

Voice Money had a chat with the Chairperson of the Security Officers Association of Botswana, Mpaphi Mooketsi Magezi, who at a young age of only 35 years, was recently appointed as board member of the newly established Private Security Services Licensing Board of Botswana.

Q. Please unpack for us what the new law Private Security Services Act of No. 11 of 2015 intends to achieve in the private security industry.

The new Act will now regulate the whole industry of private security and including security guards.

The Act replaces the previously porous law of Act Controller of private security guards, which was skeletal.

This new Act addresses the concerns of the previous legal instrument.

With the new law the sector will be cleaned up of briefcase companies.

There will be a total overhaul to the industry and have more policy regulation of the sector.

Q. What has been the scenario before the new Act?

There have been a lot of fly by night security companies operating, which employed security guards cheaply and also disturbed the industry such that it was affecting the rates charged by security companies.

These fly-by-night companies are more of opportunistic than anything. Out to make a quick buck.

Another concern is that these same brief case companies would recruit anybody including criminals, putting the lives and property of clients at risk.

They are also manipulated employees and in worst cases perpetuate criminal activities.

Q. Apart from security companies how will the new law benefit the thousands of security guards and prospective guards?

With the new law in place, as an association we have a platform to advocate for security officers.

It also gives us an opportunity to develop the industry and make it more professional particularly in making sure only trained guards are hired. And get trained time and again.

Q. What particular changes should be expected once this new law is in full swing?

Security companies now have a criterion to meet and many companies registered as security companies will fall along the way side because they cannot meet the requirements.

We will see only those companies with the financial muscle remaining, because they have to train personnel, provide the right equipment and uniform and furthermore pay for the vetting of their guards.

This may seem too much but because we are dealing with people’s lives and property, we need only serious players in the industry.

Q. It has been a concern that criminals are being hired as security officers. How does the new law help security companies and assure the general public that the right people are hired?

That has been a concern for sometime. The new Act addresses this at length and also does not leave the guards off the hook either.

With the new law requirements, only persons between the ages of 18 and 65 years to be hired as guards.

For one to be employed as a guard or security officer one has to be vetted, cleared and registered.

There will be a dual database at the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security so guards don’t hop from one company to another.

Because some guards leave the employment of a company after committing offences or inciting discord within the company, so they are not nabbed.

A guard who fails to adhere to the code of conduct will have their certificate revoked thus banned from working as a security officer.

Companies that employ unregistered guards will be penalized heavily.

Q. As the Security Board, what are your main responsibilities?

The board is made up of 11 members and our main responsibilities are to vet applications from prospective security companies, renew and issue licenses, look into issues of acquisition and mergers of security companies and issue security guards with licenses or certificates of practice.

Q. Since the enactment of Act,no 11 of 2015 what has been the response from this huge industry?

As an association, we have been pushing for the Minister to enact this new law because it will cure a lot of anomalies that exist.

Not everyone is happy with the new law coming into force; companies didn’t want to be regulated.

Security companies wanted to continue operating as they pleased and engaging their funny tricks.

Q. For those who fail to comply are there any penalties?

Yes, there are. Previously security companies could get away with it.

But the new law has stiff penalties as high as P25 000 or having your license revoked.

Some of the offences which attract high fines are; failure to train guards, abuse of employees, failing to display name tags and licenses.

Now it is mandatory that for one to acquire a license, they must have a location or premises to operate from.

Q. What are some of the long term results you expect in the security industry?

We want to remove the stigma and negativity associated with working as a security guard.

The profession should be more attractive, respectable as a form of employment.

I want to hear more youngsters at school choosing to be security officers.

It is also my wish to see progression in security companies.

One should not be hired as a guard and retire as a mere security guard.

Q. What are the common abuses that security guards face in their employment?

Most guards work under appalling conditions.

They face unfair dismissals, sexual harassment (female guards are expected to extend sexual favours to their bosses}, long and excessive hours of work without overtime payment.

Guards are grossly neglected by their employers, and they are not given uniforms which are appropriate for the weather.