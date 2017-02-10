Scramble for F-town jazz tickets

Early-bird tickets for the 8th April Francistown Jazz Festival are selling fast according to promoters.

Tickets went on sale last week Monday in various selling points in Francistown, Phikwe Orapa and Gaborone.

Tickets are on sale at Webtickets, Street Horn Music shop in Gaborone, Orapa Jazz club and in Francistown tickets can be purchased at The Voice office.

Early bird tickets are only P200 and will be P250 beginning of March.

Gates will open at 11am with DJ Papi Jazz, followed by Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa at 14:30hrs, It Has To Be Jazz, Mshilo and Amantle Brown beforte legend Jonas Gwangwa steps on stage at 18:10.