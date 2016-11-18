Woman splashes bully boyfriend with boiling water

An unsuspecting man got the shock of his life on Sunday night when his angry girlfriend, tired of his alleged constant abuse, woke him up and then poured boiling water over him.

25-year-old Katlego Medupe, who goes by the nickname of Killer, sustained serious burns to his chest, part of his face and his private parts following the attack.

Medupe, who has not reported the incident to the authorities, has a pending case before Mogoditshane police for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, Kaelo Mohampi, 24.

Narrating the story of what drove her to scald her boyfriend, Mohampi, who works as a petrol attendant at the same filling station as Medupe, said it started off as an argument before boiling over into a fight

She described her boyfriend as a bully, who treats her as a punching bag.

“I was watching Police Drama on Sunday when he came home drunk and started shouting at me because I did not cook supper. I told him there was no food to cook and he started beating me with a broomstick. It is his habit – every time he is drunk he beats me and I have reported him before,” claimed Mohampi.

Continuing her narrative, she revealed that they went to bed shortly after the fight.

When she heard Medupe snoring and was certain he was asleep, she crept into the kitchen and boiled some water, adding a touch of salt and cooking oil.

Without displaying a flicker of emotion, Mohampi said she then took the broomstick and hit Medupe on his head. When he woke up, she poured the magma-like mixture all over her startled boyfriend.

Displaying the painful looking scars caused by the cruel concoction, the injured Medupe denied ever beating his lover for not cooking.

Instead, he claimed they were fighting over an uncomfortable phone call Mohampi received from a man he suspects she is having an affair with.

“She is cheating on me. What I did is wrong but I love her. I am not even sure if the child she is expecting is mine. There is a man who always calls, telling her he loves her. I did not report the grievous bodily harm case because I have a pending assault case before the police and I do not want her to go to jail,” said Medupe.