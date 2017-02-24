SA dagga dealer escapes jail

A South African drug pusher who was convicted on a single count of unlawful possession of dagga has escaped jail by a whisker.

The drug dealer, Ishmael Ledwaba, 38, was on Monday saved time in the smaller by Magistrate Dumisani Basupi who wholly suspended his five -year sentence.

Explaining why he tempered justice with mercy, Magistrate Basupi said the accused was a first time offender who showed remorse during the entire investigation period.

Ledwaba was also ordered to pay P5, 000 within seven days and warned that defaulting on payment would automatically effect the five -year jail term.

The 38-year–old drug peddler from Pretoria was nabbed on the 11th of December last year with over 13 kilograms of marijuana.

He was caught after officers received a tip off concerning grey Renault Sandero suspected to be a ferrying drug.

The vehicle was eventually traced to Thapama Hotel parking lot, where officers found Ledwaba on the driver’s seat.

Police confiscated the car, which they proceeded to search thoroughly until their search yielded 33 brown cello-taped packages.

These were all sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis where it was confirmed they contained cannabis weighing close to 14 kilograms and Ledwaba was subsequently arrested and charged.

He is expected to appear in court on the 1st of March to verify payment.