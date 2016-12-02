Rockcember returns

Popular rock-group Skinflint will launch their fifth album ‘Chief of the Ghosts’ at Bull N Bush this Saturday.

With their Iron Maiden-like sound, the group remain one of the best and most consistent rock-bands in the country.

The new album contains nine songs, including some wonderfully titled tracks, such as ‘Borankana metal’, ‘Ram of fire’, ‘Iqungo’, ‘Rainbow snakes’, ‘Milk fever’, ‘Anger of the spirits’ and ‘Ndondocha’.

The launch will feature another popular death metal head banging group in Overthrust, as well as up-coming bands Remuda and Raven in Flesh.

Tickets cost P100, with a copy of the new album included in the entrance fee.

Revellers are asked to bring toys, clothing or a can of food, to be donated to charity.

The show is set to start at 7pm until 2am.