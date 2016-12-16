Robbery suspects remanded

Three men accused of robbing a Chinese woman, Shanshan Deng, at Oriental Plaza in Gaborone were last week remanded in custody to give way to police investigations.

The three suspects Mbakiso Bosena, 29, Benjamin Setlhare, 31, and Itumeleng Bimbo, 27, appeared before a Broadhurst Magistrates Court last Thursday.

The court heard that the accused allegedly stole Deng’s handbag with P15 000, passport and resident permit.

State Prosecutor, Inspector Mpho Sebako, pleaded with Magistrate Faith Ngandu not to grant the accused bail as investigations were still at an initial stage.

He said the fourth accused was still at large and that the stolen property was yet to be recovered.

“We need time to continue with our investigations and hopefully we will be able to find the stolen property. Our fear is that the accused might interfere with our investigations since the other accused person is still at large,” said Sebako.

When asked if they objected to the prosecution application, the first accused, Bosena, pleaded with the court to grant him bail claiming he has a newly born baby.

He said the mother is not working and that he is the only one taking care of them.

Responding to his plea Magistrate Ngandu told the accused that information from the charge sheet shows he is unemployed so wondered how he would provide for the family.

Second accused, Setlhare’s reason for bail application was that he stays with his two children and that his mother is critically ill.

He promised to appear before court at any stated date. He said he is a Motswana and that the police know his permanent address.

The third suspect Bimbo said he was a student at University of Botswana and his government sponsorship was terminated due to some reasons therefore he needs time to re-apply for it.

Magistrate Ngandu remanded the three in custody stating that she is giving prosecution time to conduct their investigations without any interference. Next mention is 22nd December.