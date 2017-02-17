Robbers remanded

Broadhurst Magistrate Gennai Jansen this Monday extended remand warrants for suspected robbers Obakeng Ratsie and Eric Sekhomba.

Court heard that on the night of 1st January in Mogoditshane village, 26-year-old Ratsie and Sekhomba, 23, allegedly robbed a street vendor of goods worth in excess of P3, 000.

The due are said to have used violence to rob one Margret Zindoda of P2, 500 cash.

They are also said to have taken two handbags, a Nokia Cellphone and assorted cigarettes – all with a combined value of P600.

During the hearing, the Public Prosecutor Inspector Tsogo Rantopa pleaded with court to remand the accused, revealing that the authorities were close to concluding their investigations.

He promised to serve the suspects with witness statements at the next mention.

When asked if they had anything to say, Sekhomba begged to be granted bail, claiming to be unwell.

He revealed he was not able to get medical attention in prison and promised that, if given bail he would be cooperative and come to court on any given date for mention.

However, Magistrate Jansen dismissed Sekhomba’s request, on the grounds that there was no proof he was sick.

The accused will be back in court on the 27th February.