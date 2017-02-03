Rising star releases debut single

Talented 11-year-old singing sensation Angela Sikwane – known to her ever-growing legion of followers as ‘Angie’ – has finally dropped her much-anticipated debut single.

‘No More Talk’ is an energetic hip-hop track, infused with African rhythm and a catchy beat that is sure to get revellers up on their feet and dancing.

The upbeat tune gives fans a sample of what they can expect from Angie’s up-coming album – a six-track offering also entitled ‘No More Talk’ and scheduled for release this Valentines Day.

Currently a Standard Seven scholar at Lethabile Primary in Gaborone, the impressive youngster is not short on self-belief – fortunately, just like her role model Nicky Minaj, she has the talent to back it up!

Speaking with Voice Entertainment over the weekend, the Mathangwane native explains that the song’s lyrics sum her up as an artist.

“I believe in action; I talk less and produce results,” she says simply.

The song also pays homage to President Ian Khama. Angie describes herself as a great admirer of the country’s leader, who she perceives as ‘bold, focused and extremely disciplined’.

The young singer is especially fond of Khama because ‘he cares for people’ and in the single she talks about wanting to grow up and become just like him.

Despite her young age, Angie is relatively well established in the industry, having been discovered at the age of five.

Since then she has gone on to scoop several awards in local music competitions.

However, while her music career is beginning to take off, the youngster remains grounded, stressing that school comes first.

“It has never slipped my mind that I should work hard at school. With education I can grow my talent to greater heights,” she says, displaying a maturity beyond her tender years.

The young musician is currently managed by her father, Mooketsi Tshenyego.

When questioned about the main challenges the pair face, he is unequivocal in his response, immediately replying, “finances.”

Tshenyego is optimistic this will change in the near future, and goes on to say, “I hope things shall be well soon.

We plead with individuals and interested companies to help in growing this talent.”