Ringo Madlingozi set to jazz up Serowe

Popular South African Jazz artist, Ringo Madlingozi will be the main act in Serowe on the 23rd of December at a show brought by the company Born and Raised.

Talking to Big Weekend, the company’s director, Goaba Mojakgomo, revealed that after adopting Motalaote Primary School in Serowe, all the proceeds from the show will be donated to the school.

Among the artists that will share the stage with Ringo include woman of the moment, Amantle Brown, A.T.I, MMP Family, Mobi Dixion and Scar.

The Masana Camp event will cost P150 in advance and P200 at the gate, whilst revellers wanting to chill in the VIP section will have to fork out P350 for the pleasure.