Riding against cancer

The annual ChainRing Cycling Cancer Awareness and Fundraising ride will start on the 30th of April in Maun and end on the 6th May in Gaborone.

The world commemorates international World Cancer Day this coming Saturday. The 1000km cycling ride’s aim is to raise funds and purchase a motor vehicle for Cancer Association Botswana.

According to the ChainRing spokesperson Thabo Okie; in their debut ride in 2016, they raised P10, 000 which they have since handed over to the Cancer Association of Botswana.

He said the 2017 World Cancer Day is being commemorated under the theme “We can. I can”

“We are excited to be announcing this year’s dates to reaffirm our dedication and commitment towards assisting the Cancer Association of Botswana and the Ministry of Health and Wellness in their lead of the fight against cancer. This is a noble idea and we are very delighted for making a difference in other people’s lives, ” said Okie.

He further commended all stakeholders involved in raising awareness on Cancer and helping to raise funds.

Okie appealed to all to ensure they do regular health checks to establish whether or not they have cancer, emphasizing that early detection is better than cure.