Rick Ross Pockets P1.6m

Considered one of the highlights of 2016 in Botswana entertainment, the annual 2016 Fablefest featuring American rapper and self proclaimed billionaire- Rick Ross, was by all accounts a success.

But the success did not come cheap as the bearded show headliner was reportedly paid a whooping USD150 000 (about P1.6million) to grace the event.

The maybach music label rapper- real name, William Leonard Roberts II, landed in the country on 30 December 2016 at around 9pm, where he welcomed to the lyrical embrace of traditional group Mafitlhakgosi at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

The following day Rick Ross toured the streets of Old Naledi, greeting and taking pictures with enthusiastic fans. The “hold me back” rapper was also seen handing out USD 100 notes to random passersby’ as he strolled through the streets in a tinted SUV.

The American rapper was to later mesmerize hip hop culture enthusiasts who attended the 2nd annual fables New Years Eve event.

With his most famous “load up choppers like its December 31st”, Rick Ross’s line in his hit song featuring Lil Wayne, dubbed John, was to bring the actual and literal meaning at the Duma Fm grounds.

At the venue, Local acts warmed up the stage before the man of the moment could perform. Notably it was Dj Fauz, Dj Roots and self proclaimed Botswana’s best rapper but otherwise controversial artist Ozi F Teddy who received appreciation from the crowd amongst the many acts.

Ozi F Teddy belted out his diss track same h**s and Body bag, much to the appreciation of the crowd. In the songs the “bomshakalaka” rapper attacked local rapper ATI, whilst in the other it is reported he was referring to his ex lover Sasa Klaas.

Sasa Klaas was also to perform later at the event.

The show headliner- Rick Ross, took the cue from local rap sensation- Apollo D ThaMayor, and treated revelers to a scintillating one and a half hours’ performance, sending champagne bottles popping at midnight as revelers welcomed the new-year.

The event was an overall success with good lighting and top notch sound quality, but sources close to the organizers have exclusively hinted that the show did not make much business sense as a little less than 800 tickets were sold for the event.

Fables spokesperson, Kenneth Matlholwa, would not be dragged into confirming or denying the P1.6million alleged to have been paid to ‘Rossay’ as he only said “I will not comment on the matter”, in response to The Voice enquiry.

In previous media briefings held before the event, the organizers have always been reluctant to share the information.