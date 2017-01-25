Recaptured prisoner back in court

One of the recently recaptured prisoners, part of the 18-strong group that escaped from Gerald Estates Centre for Illegal Immigrants recently, appeared before Francistown Magistrates on Tuesday facing two charges of robbery.

27-year-old failed escapee Gaomodimo Molosiwa, who already has a string of convictions for armed robbery, appeared alongside alleged accomplice Monkemedi Max.

In an incident that occurred on the 2nd of April 2015, the duo are accused of stealing a laptop valued at P5, 900, belonging to one Tselentle Ditshweu.

Six days later, the men are said to have robbed one Boikanyo Mphapho of electronic gadgets worth P8, 500 – both robberies took place in Tonota and involved other suspects who were not present in court but are expected to appear for mention on the 2nd of February.

Trial date for the case has been set for between the 1st and 3rd of March.

Molosiwa was re-arrested last week after he was discovered hiding out at the residence of 36-year-old Newton James.

James has since been remanded in custody on charges of harbouring an escaped prisoner and is also a suspect in some of the other robberies Molosiwa is accused of.