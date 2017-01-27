Rea Vaya donates to Kast’s walk

It looks like Hip Hop artist, Tshepiso Molapisi aka Kast will finally achieve his dream to walk 1000km from Maun to Gaborone on February 1st to sensitise Batswana about his pending Tlatsa Lebala music show.

One of the companies supporting Kast’s mission with P5000 pledge is Rea Vaya Travel Company.

One of ReaVaya Company’s Directors, Ossie Mmolotsi, said they would donate P1000 at each stop along Kast’s long journey.

“Since he has five stops in between, we will be giving him a P1000 per stop and we hope it will go a long way in motivating not only him but other youths to work hard in order to achieve their dreams.” Mmolotsi told Big Weekend that the idea to sponsor Kast was an easy one because as an ambitious young company, the rapper’s ambitiousness resonates with them.

“We want crazy out of the box thinkers! Had it been 200km no one would be talking and that’s what we want, people who can shake the world,” Mmolotsi said.