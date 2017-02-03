Raptured roots to tour SA

Local house group Raptured Roots are set to venture into the North-West of South Africa this weekend to take part in the Drum Night Tour.

Raptured will kick-start the weekend by performing at Borakalalo’s Let Them Talk Club on Friday, followed by an appearance at Phepontle Café in Rietpan on Saturday.

Formed in 2012, the two-man band consists of DJ Ezekie Ntebele and percussionist Willard Michael.

The duo came to prominence late last year with the release of DVD single ‘Be Free’ featuring DJ Cheestos and Cindy. Raptured’s unique, tuneful sound comes from their clever use of Congas and Ramo Tomdas instruments.

The group’s manager believes that his charges are well on their way to cracking the tough South African market, noting that they regularly get invited to perform across the border.

The Drum Night Tour will also feature DJ Mike, PK93, Bargho and many other SA artists

Later in the month, the group will perform at Tashy Royal Gardens Valentine’s Red Tie Party (25th Feb) and then, on the 1st of April, at the Savanna Lodge for the Kanye Annual Ga-Maila Back to School.