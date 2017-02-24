Ramozara and Culture Spears to perform in Kasane

Culture Spears, Ramozara, Tumza and the Big Bullets, Tse Tilodi Group, Matsosangwao Troupe, Mambo Ntema, Cherry, Skinny Boi, Mbumbo and Tido Raks will entertain the masses tomorrow (Saturday ) during the Vanzovu Cultural Competition and Festival at Seboba Nature and Recreational Park in Kasane.

According to event team members, Mojaboswa Rahii and Mambo Ntema, festivities for the day will start with a Cultural Competition from 0800 hrs to 1600hrs featuring cultural groups from Pandamatenga to Parakarungu, competing in 5 different cultural categories.

Tse Tilodi have trained 10 youth cultural groups in 10 villages in the district who will present in a form of competition, the techniques and devising methods learnt during the capacity building training.

During the festival Setswana Traditional cuisine will be on sale. The event is an activity implemented through “Enhancing Chobe’s Creative Diversity Project” managed by Tse Tilodi Traditional Group, supported by Chobe Alliance for Arts Organisation.

It is an event that is sponsored by Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) and the private sector; No.1 Lady Travel Agency, Spar and Chobe MP Ronald Shamukuni.

Vanzovu Cultural Festival is a lifestyle and music event tagged “Tu Izuze Chihuha” in Sesubiya/Chikuhane, “Tlatsa Seboba”, in Setswana, “A lu Taze Sivuva” in Lozi, “A ti zhadzeni Seboba” in Kalanga