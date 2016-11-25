Radio Ga Ga

Deputy PS stutters on community radio stations

Government’s seeming reluctance to enact a policy on community based radio stations continues to be a hot potato which more and more government officials are finding increasingly harder to defend.

The latest victim was the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration, Mogomotsi Kaboeamodimo.

This Monday, the former Director of Broadcasting found himself in the firing line of Francistown Councillors who demanded to know the reasons government has not made any provisions for community radio stations.

Inside a packed Council Chamber, Kaboeamodimo could not adequately explain why The Communication Regulatory Act was silent on the issue.

The 2012 regulatory act does not make any provisions no prohibits community radio stations.

It is this grey area which has made it impossible for community radio stations like Naledi FM in Gaborone to set up.

Kaboeamodimo said they have benchmarked on countries like South Africa, Canada, India, United Kingdom and Australia who all have thriving community based stations.

“Although we observed that generally community radio stations across the globe serve similar purposes, we are also aware of fears raised by experts on this matter,” he said.

The Deputy PS discussed a few advantages of community radios before outlining a long list of disadvantages taken from a study carried out by World Association of Community Radio Broadcasters.

Whilst noting that these radio stations are widely regarded as the voice of the voiceless, stations for the community by the community, he insisted they also harbour potentially sinister possibilities.

“We have been warned that community radio stations are the root of all evil, a divisive medium and a threat to racial and religious harmony,” said Kaboeamodimo.

He further revealed that while there is no provision for such, a relevant Minister can make recommendations and set up regulations.

Some of the conditions a community radio station in Botswana would have to adhere to include not broadcasting current content of a political nature.

The station would also not be allowed to criticise countries deemed friendly to Botswana.

Another condition, which attracted a few sniggers and triggered murmurs within the chambers, is that the radio station should never ridicule the leadership.

“It is stated here that the leadership refers to the President, The Vice President and the Judiciary,” explained Kaboeamodimo.

Councillors could not hide their disappointment, and first to stand up was Tshwaragano Ward Councillor Gaone Majere who said the time is ripe for a policy to be enacted.

“You have told us about your benchmarking exercise but now we want to know your position on this matter,” said Majere.

His sentiments were shared by Donga ward Councillor Ben Mpotokwane who argued that the stations can help government and even unify the nation.

More vocal in his displeasure was the Acting Deputy Mayor, Peter Ngoma.

The Specially elected Councillor and former Mayor said it is unwise to be in fear of something that may never happen.

“While we understand your fear, we also know that those things are not happening in countries you just mentioned like Australia and Canada,” said Ngoma.

“What are we really afraid of?” he demanded.

“When we are together, we speak our native languages and we never fight. Why would we all of a sudden fight after setting up a community radio station?” asked Ngoma, to a deafening round of applause.