Pub 24/7 to official open doors

The once famous Akron Tangier Bar in Maun is back but this time under the name Pub 24/7.

The Pub has added a restaurant and volleyball pitch to its new look.

Managed by Mbaki Mmolawa and Mafoko Bejile, the youthful pub has been a crowd puller before official opening.

Speaking to Big Weekend, Mmolawa said that they want to bring something different to Maun’s night lifestyle.

He said that apart from the number of DJs that they will be bringing to their crib, they want the place to be the first Shisanyama in the tourist town.