Protest too late for Zimbabwe bonds roll out

Zimbabweans protested yesterday against the issue of Zimbabwe’s bond note as legal tender in Harare yesterday.

However, as one resident puts it: “It’s just too late to protest as these have already been issued.

“And government is unlikely going to reverse this treacherous stunt. He said.

He said that they felt downtrodden: “Here in Zimbabwe, we are being hoodwinked swindled manipulated conned defrauded fiddled cheated taken for a ride and scammed.

“Someone somewhere is spraying doom on us and laughing all the way to an offshore bank. History shall mock this generation for it’s folly and lack of foresight cowardice and downright stupidity…! This monetary issue is so soo frustrating,” he concluded.

Reserve bank claims it is going to trade at par 1:1 with the USD yet it will only be a local currency to ease up the shortage of the precious green US$ dollar.

The market is skeptical to transact with the tender after the previous nightmarish experience with bearer cheques in the 2007/2008 hyper-inflationary environment which saw Zimbabweans buying bread at a cost of hundred trillion of dollars that could fill up a wheelbarrow.

