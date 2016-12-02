Politicians mourn fallen comrade

Condolence messages are slowly pouring for the departed Member of Parliament (MP) for Tlokweng, Same Bathobakae.

For his heart felt message, Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) president and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) secretary general, Ndaba Gaolathe said he will forever morn Bathobakae.

“The dark cloud that hovers in our skies should not cause us to be afraid or discouraged. It may not seem so now, but we are fortunate to have met, journeyed and lived with Hon cde Bathobakae. Many will be born and live an entire lifetime but will never experience the beauty we had in her, nor will they experience the melody of the songs we sang and danced with her. Her life touched and will continue to touch us, and shape the lives of generations ahead. She must now ascend to the place where so many others like her who have played out their purpose will reside in eternal felicity. She has unlocked so many ironed gates that lead to the freedom of our people, and has handed the keys to the few locks that leash the lighter gates that lie ahead. Our people will reach the promise land.

Oh you Lord our God, how I pray that you personally descend from the heavens to speak directly to, and mend the hearts of your people whose hearts are tearing, and my bandage is not adequate to prevent their bleeding.”

Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) President Richard Khumoekae Motsabakedi said he lost a mother and expressed deepest condolences to Bathobakae family.

“Sad news indeed! May her good soul rest in peace. She will be missed as a motherly figure and a disciplined and committed cadre. A loving person she was. Hon Same Bathobakae. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) councilor for Borakanelo ward, Arafat Khan also shared a condolence message.

“It is so sad! God knows best.”

BNFYL Secretary for political Education, Hendrick Christopher Rampha defined Bathobakae’s passing as a long peaceful sleep.

“Our mother in struggle is not dead but took a very long and peaceful sleep, she never called me cde Rampha, she always used my first name and I liked it because I felt like a son to her than a comrade. We called her Kwankweta ‘Batista ka sebele’ cause she was bold on what she believes in and stood for…. RIP our mother cde MP Same Makgoa Kwankweta Bathobakae,

The spear has fallen but we will pick it and soldier on!”

For the former Member of Parliament for Goodhope/Mabule, James Mathokgwane, who now hold an executive position at Selei Phikwe Economic Diversification Unit (SPEDU), James Mathokwane described Bathobakae as a political stalwart.

“It is well with my soul

It is well with my soul…it is well with our souls. This is going to be a difficult week in all fronts. Same Bathobakae has been a political stalwart. She is irreplaceable. All her life she has selflessly dedicated her life to promoting the welfare of her people. A change agent. A very strong character who took men on political battles and won. Very principled. She loved her people and the BNF so much. She literary gave her entire life to the movement. She died wearing her political armor, in the battlefield. Like the Biblical saying she is now putting on her crown of success. We celebrate her life, courage, principle and perseverance. We loved her and we continue to love her. The struggle that you lived for, Same will continue even beyond your earthly life. The spear that slipped through your hand and fell on the ground will surely be picked up by someone to carry on the struggle. It is well with my soul.”