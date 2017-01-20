Politicians eye Maun West Constituency

Last year’s announcement by Maun West Member of Parliament, Kgosi Tawana Moremi of his intention to walk away from politics before the next elections has ignited the mushrooming of 2019 election hopefuls interested in running for the constituency – especially from within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

At least four individuals from the BDP have expressed interest in contesting for the seat, with some already believed to be touting for support from members of the community.

The BDP’s defeated candidate in the last elections, Reaboka Mbulawa, is confident that he will once again represent his party in the constituency

In 2014 Mbulawa went into the election against Moremi unopposed at party level, and although he ultimately lost, the BDP man received more than 5, 000 votes.

His efforts were rewarded when President Ian Khama made him a Specially Elected Councillor, where he assumed the Chairmanship of North West District Council.

This time around however, it appears that Mbulawa can expect stiff competition from within his party.

Claiming to be undaunted by this, in an exclusive interview with The Voice an unconcerned Mbulawa said, “I am aware that a number of BDP members have shown interest in challenging me but I don’t have a problem with this because that’s what we call democracy. They have to know that they will be starting from zero while I will be counting on my previous voters.”

Mbulawa revealed he would be using the same campaign team that served him so well in the last elections and which he says he ‘trusts completely’.

“I had a vision for the district from day one when I pledged myself to Maun West. I now serve as the Council Chair and am better placed and very much relevant to the developmental team,” said Mbulawa, adding he would continue serving his constituency and the whole Ngamiland even after 2019.

Mbulawa could not resist a sly dig at the opposition party, claiming they were desperate for Moremi to change his mind and run for election in 2019.

“It is quiet because they are banking much on the chief.”

However, the Regional Chairman for Botswana Movement for Democracy, Isa Phoi said that a number of people are waiting for the party leadership to announce Moremi’s future within the party.

“We are likely to meet next week Tuesday and then we will know the way forward. What I can tell you is that there are quite a number of people who want to contest should Moremi stand by his words and quit.”