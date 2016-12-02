Police Officer, Prisoner die in freak accident

A police officer based at Kutlwano Police station and a prisoner have died after a minibus they were traveling in overturned yesterday afternoon.

The constable was part of a four man police team escorting six prisoners to Gerald Estate Prison.

The two were certified dead upon arrival at the hospital while another officer and prisoner are currently recuperating at Nyangagbwe Referral Hospital.

Two other prisoners were treated for minor injuries and released on the same day.

Kutlwano Police Station Commander Neo Serumola told The Voice in an interview that the six prisoners had just appeared before a Magistrate and were being transported back to prison when the unfortunate happened. “It was around two in the afternoon when we received the sad news,” he said and added: “We are yet to establish what exactly transpired, and hopefully we’ll get to the bottom of it fast enough,” said Serumola.

Although Serumola was not forthcoming with information, a source from within has revealed to The Voice that the accident happened after one of the prisoners wrestled for the steering wheel with the driver which caused the mini bus to veer off the road and eventually overturned.

The notorious Gobuamang Ntsuape who is facing multiple counts of arson and murder allegedly pulled another stunt which resulted in the death of an officer of the law and an inmate.

A fortnight ago Ntsuape appeared at a Broadhurst Magistrate court in Gaborone where two his two sureties withdrew from an arson and common nuisance case citing loss of confidence in him after he was arrested for a similar case in Francistown.

Boikhutso Ntsuape who is Gobaumang’s younger sister and his other surety, Sefemo Lebone, told court that they could no longer continue being his sureties as they could not monitor his movements.

Boikhutso said his brother was not trust worthy as he continued committing similar offences. The two were ordered to pay P2 000 each.

In the Broadhurst court case,Ntsuape is alleged to have sent his boss uncomfortable text messages after he was suspended from work and that he later torched two company vehicles.

He pleaded guilty to sending messages to his boss but denied the arson and malicious damage to property charges.

In the Francistown incident, Ntsuape is facing four counts of attempted murder, one for arson, malicious damage to property and one of murder.

It is alleged that the habitual arsonist set his ex-girlfriend’s family on fire at Francistown’s Block 9 location in September while on bail.

The ex-girlfriend’s mother, Sadie Kgosiemang (54) died of severe burns from the arson.

Yesterday’s road accident which claimed two lives has once again put into sharp focus the safety of police officers in their line of duty.

Serumola flatly refused to shed light on why his officers were sharing a quantum mini bus with dangerous criminals. “We only do our jobs to the best of our abilities,” was what he was prepared to say.