Police investigate ATM explotion

Police in Francistown are on the lookout for suspected thieves who blew up a Standard Chartered Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the second city’s Light Industrial location at midnight on Sunday.

Although the blast appears to be the work of professionals, it is not yet known how much money, if any, was taken.

Talking exclusively to The Voice, Francistown Central Police station commander, Lebalang Maniki, revealed that his men were currently investigating the incident.

“I can confirm that we received a report on Sunday midnight that an ATM was blasted with an explosive. We do not know what kind of explosive was used and the suspects have not been caught,” said Maniki.

The station commander added that police were waiting for Standard Chartered to confirm if anything was stolen from the ATM.

Maniki described the incident as both ‘worrisome’ and ‘serious’.