Poetry night at Diggers inn

Poetic Omnibus will treat fans of the spoken word to an evening filled with poetry and laughter on Friday 24th February at Diggers Inn.

The night will kickstart with a business presentation followed by striking performances from poetic omnibus’ shelf of talented artists.

The interactive and intimate evening will see the audience deciding which performer they want back on stage.

After this main act, there’ll be an open mic session for poets and other artists in the house.

The evening starts at 5:30 until late and tickets sell for P40 and P60 big enchilada.

For more details visit the Poetic Omnibus Facebook page.