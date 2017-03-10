Poetry meets fashion

3RD Annual Fashion Without Borders slated for next month

In partnership with The Voice Newspaper, Gaborone will next month play host to the 3rd Annual Fashion Without Borders'(FWB) Designers Road Show, which promises to set trends for fashionistas – by fashionistas.

With the large number (20 from Botswana and 4 from the rest of the continent) of Designers registered, this year FWB will be held over 2 days in different venues.

On April 6th the event will be held at the National Museum and Monuments where exhibitions and poetry will be on offer from 18:00 hrs to 21:00 hrs.

The following day, April 7th, from 18:00 till late, AVANI Hotel and Resort will play host to the event.

With its perfect location and fashionable new look and design, patrons are expected to get a perfect chance to finally enjoy an indoor feeling.

“The theme for this year’s event will be “PRET-A-PORTER” – READY TO WEAR as we would like to encourage our designers to start thinking and learning how to penetrate in supplying huge stores all across the African continent,” said Tebo Bakwena, one of the organisers..

The brand FWB, according to Bakwena, understands and supports the dynamics of the mandate to provide youth with development skills and recognize the unique opportunity to use fashion, arts and craft in this regard.

“This year we will witness exactly that with the large number of Designers from Botswana and the Launch of a book entitled ‘THE PERIL OF A SAINT’ by Kenneth Oaitse Moeng,” she said.

Bakwena added that they are confident that their proposed solution will effectively address needs for open and transparent celebrations that is expected to contribute to the job creation and development for youth in Botswana and the rest of the continent.

“Our goal is to assist communities in their effort to provide youth with skills and motivation to participate in the socio and economic development in the disadvantaged areas around Botswana and the rest of the African Continent,” Bakwena concluded.

Tickets for the event are available at Computicket countrywide, Shoprite and Checkers. The tickets are limited. Daily package: Early Bird P200, General P250 and P500 VIP