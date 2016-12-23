Pleasure island double dose

Thapama Pleasure Island is the place to be on the 30th and New Year’s eve.

On Friday guys will rock their best smart casual attires for a rare night dedicated to gentlemen.

Gentlemen’s Night powered by Amarula is a special night for men who appreciates the finer things in life.

Dress code is a shirt or gold t-shirt. Ladies are welcome too, and P40 gets you in. On Saturday some of the best DJs in the city.

Mr Cue, Cheng, Snipes, NK, Chronic and the legend himself DJ Bunz, will turn up the heat for a fabulous crossover.

With a lot happening on the 31st, those who do not wish to drive long distances are advised to make a short right and welcome 2017 at one of the city’s finest joints.

Charge is P50.