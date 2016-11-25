Phikwe revitalisation strategy fast tracked

Government to move quickly to save the ailing town

The looming liquidation of BCL mine has prompted government through the Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry to fast track its planned Selebi Phikwe revitalisation strategy.

With the closure of the BCL mine which saw over 5000 people laid off, there are fears that Phikwe will turn into a ghost town if government does not come up with interventions.

Speaking during the Africa Industrialisation Day and Business Forum held at Anne Adams Park on Tuesday, Minister Vincent Seretse told residents that his government will not forget the town.

“We are very comfortable, and we know that Phikwe will never be a ghost town,” said Seretse.

It was the second time Africa Industrialisation Day was commemorated in the mining town, having hosted African business leaders again in 2012.

This year the day was celebrated under the theme “Financing Industrialisation in Africa; Challenges and Winning Strategies”.

The forum was expected to provide a window of opportunity for the business community in the SPEDU region about business opportunities arising from various value chain studies and programmes.

Seretse said the main aim was also to share with residents of SPEDU region government’s initiatives of economic diversification in their area, and a chance to discuss strategies for financing industrialisation in the region.

Seretse said since the closure of BCL mine, the economic development of the SPEDU region has become top priority for government.

‘SPEDU has been prioritised as a special economic zone, and government has already approved revitalisation of the region,” he said.

“Everyone has to come on board and this includes financial instutions who needs to align themselves with the National Development Strategic Plan to furthe enhance growth,” said Seretse.

Seretse told the attentive gathering that they have come up with interventions to ensure that the town and region’s growth does not stall due to the closure of the mine.

Among some of the interventions is to pay school fees for children of the affected employees until December 2017.

“Ministry of Health has taken all medical expenses of all former BCL employees and the employees have been allowed to remain in the mine houses until liquidation is complete.

Even after liquidation they will be given a three month notice,” Seretse said.

The minister furthe said the Revitalisation Strategy will be anchored on three legs being agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.

He said the programme is already under way as key players like CEDA, BITC and others have moved in to help get the strategy rolling.

“As I speak, BITC has deployed a Director to Selebi Phikwe and this shows just how serious we are about intervening,” said Seretse.

Seretse’s sentiments were echoed by CEDA Chief Executive Officer Thabo Thamani who also reaveled that they have deployed a strategic manager to specifically for SPEDU region.

“Government has invested P140 million in the SPEDU region of which P50 million went to agriculture. We have to do everything we can to ensure that this regions get back on its feet. It is also important that we recover our money because it is putting pressure on our balance sheet and may affect our ability to finance other businesses in the future,” said Thamani.

The CEDA CEO further said they still have hope in the SPEDU region and have come up with measures to help companies who lost business due to the closure of the mine.

“Some of these companies are our clients. We will assess them and exmpt them from repaying their loans until that time they get back on their feet,” he said.

Thamani however underlined that such intervention will not be extended to all companies.

“Some companies were in the habit of defaulting even before the closure of the mine. Such will be assesed and necessary measures taken,” he said.

For his part, the area Member of Parliament Nonofo Molefhi said it was important for SPEDU region to pull themselves with their boots straps and rebuild.

He said Debswana is currently reviewing profiles of some companies which did business with BCL for job placement.

“The involvement of SPEDU, BITC, appointment of former Bank of Botswana Governor Linah Mohohlo and others is not duplication of efforts like many people are saying. Mohohlo’s mandate is to ensure that all involved in the revitalisation strategy delivers,” said Molefhi.