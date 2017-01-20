Phikwe murder accused in court

One main suspect in the murder of Pauros Tekere in Selebi-Phikwe is still on the run, following the capture of two others by Phikwe police.

Kenneth Tukisi (31) and Dikgakgamatso Smith alias Chico (26) will appear for their second mention on Monday.

The three men are said to have walked into the Tekere yard on 8th December in Selebi Phikwe claiming to be with Criminal Investigation Departtment (CID).

According to the deceased’s father in earlier interview, they never saw their son since he left his house accompanied by the three suspects.

They reported him missing at the police on December 9th. Tekere’s body was discovered 11 days later in Mmadinare buried in a shallow grave.

There were suspicions that the three men who were suspects together with Tekere in a motor vehicle theft case had something to do with Tekere’s disappearance who seemed keen to help police with investigations.

The deceased did not show up for the trial while his two co accused were present.

Selebi Phikwe Station Commander Victor Nlebesi said after postmortem results confirmed that indeed remains exhumed in Mmadinare belonged to Tekere, the two including the one still at large were charged with murder.

The case continues.