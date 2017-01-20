Pastor in court for rape

In an ongoing case before chief Village Magistrate Mompati Taolo , a 19 year old girl this week bared her soul accusing her pastor of raping and abusing her two years ago.

Her testimony was held in camera as she had spent the whole of Wednesday afternoon behind the dock.

The now 19 year old girl alleges that she was raped by one Mooketsi Lesole a pastor at Eagle Nest Church where her Mother and Brother are elders.

She also attends the same church.

She alleges that the pastor had raped and abused her at her home in Broadhurst where she lives with her older brother.

The accused pastor also allegedly convinced the victim’s older brother not to file any case with the police allegedly offering to pay up the “damage”.

According to facts before court the pastor had approached the victim on August 14 2015. The two met at the Gaborone Bus Rank, whilst she was on her way home from school.

On the next day the pastor allegedly called the then 17 year old victim asking about her whereabouts.

The victim is said to have told the pastor where she was and told him that she was alone at their residential home in Broadhurst.

The pastor allegedly found the girl alone and asked that she fetch water for him.

As she did so the pastor is alleged to have then closed the door behind her before he forcibly raped her.

The case continues at the Village Magistrate court were the state is expected to call in the investigating officer at the Gaborone West Police Station, the Victim’s friend and her Mother.

The accused pastor is represented by Human Rights Lawyer Uyapo Ndadi.