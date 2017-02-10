Pastor B, “I am”

He is the latest Francistown-born performer hoping to make an impression in the music industry.

The 33-year-old Pastor B (born Bokolong Lawrence Mokobeng) recently released a 10-tracked album entitled ‘I Am’ – a bilingual offering that includes songs in Shona, Ndebele, English and Tswana.

“I am gifted at music – it’s what I’m best at; it’s where I belong,” the singer songwriter tells Grooving.

Recorded at PPN Links Records in Letlhakane, the album contains a mixture of songs, varying from slow, soothing jams to faster-paced, energetic numbers, better suited for dancing and celebrating.