Paedophile stepfather jailed for raping young teenager

For preying on his 15-year-old stepdaughter, a paedophile stepfather has been jailed for 10 years.

35-year-old Ndibo Fani of Muzila ward at Shashemooke village, had earlier pleaded not guilty to a single count of defilement but was convicted by magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalu on overwhelming state evidence.

The unequivocally agreed particulars of the offense are that Fani, who has since gone separate ways with the mother of his victim following the incident, had sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter in July 2015.

On an exact date not known to the prosecution and taking full advantage of the absence of the victim’s mother while sharing a bedroom, Fani sneaked into the young girl’s blankets and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

At the time when the incident happened, the victim’s mother was working a night shift where she was employed as a security guard. In passing sentence, Mulalu castigated Fani for betraying the trust bestowed on him by the stepdaughter.

“Instead of being a protective stepfather, the accused person in this matter turned the monster,” observed Mulalu, adding that the victim’s mother could agree to work during the night trusting that Fani would take good care of the daughter.

Mulalu dismissed Fani’s defense as a mere afterthought. In his defense, Fani had told the court that he missed a step while coming from a toilet and fell on top of his victim.

However, during trial, the victim described the incident which transpired around midnight, as the shock of her life upon seeing the stepfather pulling off her panties before inserting his erect penis into her womanhood.

Telling it like it happened, the victim narrated how she tried in vain to shove off her strong stepfather, as he was busy gyrating up and down.

“He proved too powerful for me. Left without any option, I had to leave him until he released some whitish mucus which he sprayed all over my thighs,” she explained during trial.

Inspector Evelyn Chalebgwa prosecuted the matter while the accused person had no legal representation.