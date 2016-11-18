P200 000 fine gets people talking

Mpaleng Masire, a 51-year-old man from Kanye feels the P200 000 fine is ridiculous.

In his opinion, the chief should have fined both the husband and his mistress.

“The customary court should also fine the husband as he is the one who proposed love to another woman when he knew very well that it was wrong to do that,” said Masire.

For 35-year-old Rapula Boikanyo from Mochudi, the hefty fine will serve as a deterrent for would-be marriage wreckers.

“The story should be a lesson to women out there to respect other people’s marriages,” he said.

Siniki Dube (30) from Francistown was more sympathetic to the accused woman and believes that had the wife played her role well she would have kept her husband.

“Who knows, maybe the wife was not satisfying her husbandman. The mistress is not at fault at all,” she said.

Gladys Zikhale (29) sees nothing wrong with the judgement.

She believes the complainant was put through too much pain that cannot event be measured on monetary terms and that her demands should be met without question.

“Despite her efforts to convince the mistress to leave her husband, she refused and a child was later born. So the mistress should pay the money within a year as ordered.

27-year-old Ontuetse Lefatshe also believes that proper judgement has been followed.

“It’s not abuse, its the law. So let her pay for her sins,” he said.

For married woman Sinah Chabongwa (30) from Mahalapye, the P200 000 will not force the man to return to his wife.

“Too much damage has been done and the money will only be a reminder to the wife that the husband is gone. Men who are not faithful to their wives should be equally charged for marriage wrecking because they wreck their own marriages,” she said.