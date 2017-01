Preparations for the popular Gantsi rock festival are underway with seven bands, Raven in Flesh, Rokara, Evergreen, Barren Barrel, Dust ‘N’ Fire, Remuda and Overthrust billed to perform at the two- day event.

Themed, ‘March and Ride Against Poverty’, the annual event, which will be in its 8th edition has attracted fans from as far as Finland, Germany, South Africa and Namibia before.