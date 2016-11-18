One year for specially elected councillors

Councillor Boatile to table motion in the next sitting

Botswana Democratic Party National Youth Executive Committee President Andy Boatile plans to table a motion calling for a one year contract for Specially Elected Councillors.

A specially elected Councillor himself, Boatile says the motion seeks to bring urgency and efficiency in the house.

He told The Voice in an exclusive interview that there are a lot of specially elected Councillors who are not adding any value to the debates at the Council Chambers.

“Look here, a specially elected Councillor is not answerable to anyone. They have literally been given a five year blank cheque to pursue personal things,” said Boatile.

“Elected councillors don’t have that luxury as voters keep them on their toes,” he said.

The outgoing BDP Youth leader said with a one year contract, specially elected councillors will be assessed and contract terminated if their performances were found wanting.

Boatile said a performance based system for specially elected councillors is necessary as it will get rid of those who choose to vacation at the council and afford opportunities for other people with special talents.

“It is unfair to see someone come to council for five years, but never contributes anything while there are talented people who could add immeasurable value to council debates,” added Boatile.

Boatile said he considered the financial strain this might put on government, but said it was a necessary evil as people still take their packages for holidaying for five years.

“There are cost implications but its better 12 months than five years. We can deal with the nitty-gritties of how to monitor the performance and I’m confident this will bring honour and vibrancy to the council,” he said.