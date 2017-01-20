On the road to recovery

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATIONS MEET

“Your Ministry is a mess!” warned President Ian Khama gravely.

It was with this damning appraisal from his Excellency that Elias Magosi embarked on his daunting new role as Permanent Secretory in the Ministry of Transport and Communications at the start of December last year.

It is an assessment that both Magosi and his Minister Kitso Mokaila appear to agree with – and are equally determined to change.

On Tuesday, key stakeholders in the ministry came together for the start of a four-day retreat in an attempt to address past mistakes and map a way forward.

Held at Francistown’s Cresta Thapama Hotel, under the theme ‘Moving from rhetoric to reality or action’, Magosi stressed that now was the time for ‘frank and open’ discussions.

“We are here to reflect on what we’ve been doing as a ministry and to review our performance. 2016 was a big challenge for us – we need to address the mistakes we’ve made, get to the core issues and find appropriate solutions. Difficult questions need to be answered!” he said during a powerful, emotive opening speech.

Magosi added that an ever-dwindling budget was no excuse for sub-standard work.

“You need to realise that we’ll never have adequate resources – ever! We need to find ways of using our limited resources to get the best possible results. We need to prioritise and come up with innovative ideas – that is the way forward.”

Following on from Magosi’s fiery opening remarks, Minister Mokaila reiterated much of what his PS had said.

“I was appointed to the ministry to bring about change. What I have seen so far is a bunch of good, competent individuals but not a team – I believe this is our fundamental problem,” noted Mokaila, who was only allocated the Minister’s post in October 2016.

“We need to work together and be clear of our objectives and roles. Individuals with different objectives and personal agendas will harm our direction and be considered a danger,” continued Mokaila, his stern words not matched by his laidback, relaxed demeanour.

Mokaila encouraged his ministry to think big, saying, “Lets turn the country into a transportation hub – we can make Botswana a thriving corridor.”

The Minister briefly touched upon the current troubles being experienced by Botswana Railways and their struggle to attract passengers.

“If it was up to me I’d stop the train; the statistics are shocking!”

It was at this point however, with a warning that he had some harsh words for his gathered audience, that Mokaila politely but firmly asked the media to leave.