Okavango Artists Association brings Indian Arts Exhibition

Okavango Artists Association (OAA) and Artron Enterprises, in collaboration with the High Commission of India, brings to the Nhabe Museum in Maun, an Indian Art Exhibition titled, ‘A March of the Millennium Years: Art and Culture Void to Eternity.’

The exhibition opens for the public on March 15th and closes the following day.

OAA Chairperson, Ompatile Sebuelo told Big Weekend that by partnering for they hope that this initiative will highlight the importance of cultural diversity and co-existence with various nations, cultures and ethnicities.

“The exhibition will give the viewer a glimpse into the art treasure of India, with displays of sculptures, paintings, jewellery, wood craft, stone craft and handicrafts. India has been the home of arts and crafts since primitive times and painting is no exception to this fact. He also hopes that their artists will be inspired by these masterpieces,” added Sebuelo.

The exhibition will be opened by Dr. Ketan Shukla, the High Commissioner of India.