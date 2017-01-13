Oh no! not again

I now agree with those who say we forget easily.

I mean, a few months back there was a tragedy when a prisoner who was under escort to prison attacked the driver of their combi forcing it to overturn.

The accident killed an innocent officer (MHSRIP) who was doing his work as per the order.

There was an outcry on how a dangerous criminal could be transported by a combi.

As if we did not learn a thing, Shaya’s lenses caught this not so roadworthy police vehicle in Shakawe transporting prisoners.

The car does not have doors and police officers are forced to escort them to Gumare even Maun which is 400km away.

Come on, why are we doing this to our brothers and sisters? Do we have to lose another before learning a lesson?

Shaya hopes the message will reach the highest office and possibly get things changed.