Obey court orders or face arrest magistrate tells Makgalemele

The Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Phillip Makgalemele has been instructed to obey court orders or face prison.

Passing judgement on Makgalemele on Wednesday magistrate Faith Ng’andu of Broadhurst magistrate court said that the minister must obey a court order to settle a civil matter with his area councilor, Charles Mponang within 14 days or face arrest.

The acting minister landed in hot soup after councilor, Mponang dragged him to court for a breach of contract on a P 60 000 car deal.

In a case that was in court late last year, Mponang argued that Makgalemele had reneged on the duo’s initial agreement for the councilor to pay the remaining balance on installments, saying that he preferred to sell the car to a different person even though he wasn’t willing to reimburse the councilor the P 47 000 down payment he had already made on the car.

In his court papers Mponang states, “However, I declined to accept his proposal since I was only left with a balance of P13, 000 which he kept refusing to accept. Despite a lawful demand he has failed to deliver the blue book which has amounted to a breach of contract.”

Ng’andu ordered that Makgaleme settle the matter within 14 days or face arrest.

Representing Mponang, lawyer Othusitse Mbeha is expected to apply for warrant of arrest should Makgaleme ‘continue to be busy’ to comply with court orders within 14 days