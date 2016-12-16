Not yet Uhuru for LGBTIs

NGAMILAND LESBIANS & GAYS CONFRONT STIGMA

“I am lesbian and I am free to say it!”

This statement, uttered by Ngamiland Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender Intersexual (LGBTI) focal personnel, Shathani Baboloki at the Ngamiland Human Rights Conference last Friday sent shock waves across a packed conference room and caused a noisy audience to be so quite one could hear a pin drop.

Baboloki, 37 dropped the bomb after the audience had challenged lesbians and gays in the group to identify themselves.

The challenge had generated loud protests from a part of the group that argued that it would be an unfair gesture of stigmatization, discrimination and stereotypes while the other part of the group was adamant that they needed to see those who were sinning against God.

After catching the chartering room’s attention Baboloki continued. “I was born like this and it has been hard on my side and us at large as I am here to represent all LGBTIs in Ngamiland.”

At this point someone who had recovered from their apparent shock at Baboloki’s confession shouted, “What about the ring on your finger, are you married to another woman?

She chortled, bearing a beautiful set of teeth and calmly replied, “We are registered as an NGO but it is against the law for us to marry each other. But wait until we are recognized legally and I’ll tell you about the ring.”

Baloki then went on to show a video profiling the LGBTI experience of violence, rape, stigmatizations, rejection by close families and the community.

This video, she said depicted the same circumstances that most of the LGBTIs were currently experiencing in their communities, including in Ngamiland.

The human rights activist further explained to the audience that they were simply advocating for existing Human Rights and not for special rights specifically for them.

“We want to be seen as humans first before one can see our sexual orientation, thus we want human rights to apply to us as well so that we can have the right to justice when treated unfairly, just like any other human being,” she said firmly.

Baloki further talked of how heart breaking it was to see a parent ill-treating their own child because of their sexual orientation.

“Others are raped by their uncles in a futile effort by their family to correct their sexual orientation. We have suffered, it is enough. I believe that since we have an officially registered association to advocate for our rights, we should be able to share our experiences freely so that the community can appreciate our predicament and join us in advocating for our rights”, she said.

A 23 -year -old homosexual who did not want his names mentioned, revealed that he was suffering the worst kind of cruelty and discrimination from the community.

“I was verbally abused at school and I was abused by my parents too. I was fired from the work I loved because of my sexual orientation”, he said, tears welling up in his eyes.

“It is difficult being an LGBTI because some people think we chose it but it is what we are and what we feel,” he said.

Speaking in an interview after the conference described the experience as, both a dark day for Ngamiland LBGT and a day of hope.”

A dark day because we were confronted by animosity towards LGBTS and a day of hope because we stared stigma, hate and discrimination in the face and made some small gains,” she said