No more Summer Exploxion

Arguably the biggest shows, Summer and Spring Exploxion, which have been held in the past four years are likely not to be held this year.

According to the man behind these gigs, DJ Kuchi, there are chances that he will not manage to host the shows, which have attracted multitudes of people in the past.

Speaking to Big Weekend, DJ Kuchi decried lack of sponsors.

“Sponsors have not come on board and it is very expensive to host such shows from your pocket, so I am not sure if Exploxion will be held this year.”

There has been Spring, which is normally held around April then the Summer one around September.

Artists such as AKA, Casper Nyovest, Black Coffee have in past shared stage with our local celebrities such as Vee and ATI.