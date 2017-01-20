No hope for BCL despite rising copper prices

BCL assets likely to be auctioned

BCL Provisional Liquidator Nigel Dixon-Warren has quashed any resurrection hopes that might have risen following a recent 20% global rise in copper prices.

According to Warren, the current rise in copper prices due to the demand in China will not in any way save BCL mine from an eminent liquidation.

“The copper prices will have to more than double for BCL to become a viable business,” he said.

However, Warren noted the rise in copper prices is good news as it makes BCL attractive again.

“In our efforts to find a willing investor this is good news, but it is not enough because BCL is still a low grade mine,” he explained, adding that he expects the final liquidation to go ahead.

According to Warren, for this not to happen it would need to be demonstrated to the satisfaction of the court that the companies were not insolvent.

“Based on my assessment, all the three companies are fatally insolvent,” said Warren.

The man tasked with overseeing the provisional liquidation of both BCL Ltd, BCL Investments (Pty) Ltd and Tati Nickel Mining Company said so far there has not been any offers from potential buyers.

He said it is possible that he may not find a buyer, which will leave him with only one option of auctioning the BCL assets.

“I hope it does not come to that, but it is a possibility,” warned Warren.

The provisional liquidator, who has 20 years experience liquidating companies in Botswana and is fluent in the vernacular, said the process is cumbersome as it depends on a number of issues.

He sighted the example of Russian company Norilsk, which has gone to court to take legal action against the provisional liquidator for enforcement of their rights under the share purchase agreement.

The Russian company had entered into an agreement with BCL with the intent to purchase a stake in Nkomati mine in South Africa.

A dispute arose as to whether the conditions precedent were met.

This was after BCL showed reluctance to go through with the deal on a mine that had lost value.

“I’ll not say much on the Norilsk matter as it is still before court, but their actions meant I had to use my legal team more than I had intended to,” Warren revealed.

The Provisional Liquidator further made it clear that there’s no chance of the BCL mine becoming operational after 7th February.

“There are no resources available to finance operations,” he said.

He said people are confused as what the 7th February date signifies, explaining the date was not the end of the liquidation, but a time when the High Court will decide if the companies should be placed in final liquidation.

“This means any interested parties may still apply to the court to not grant the order and court may extend the provisional liquidation period.

“Liquidation is complex in nature and may take longer than expected due to legal issues that may arise. I have dealt with cases here in Botswana which took close to 10 years,” he concluded grimly.