No benefits for retrenched employees

Retrenched employees of the shutdown BCL Mine and its subsidiary Tati Nickel Mining Company (TNMC) will not be paid any terminal benefits as yet because the mining giant has not been making profits, the Voice Money has established.

According to dismissal letters signaling termination of employment of former BCL and TNMC employees as at October 31st this year, the retrenched workers are not entitled to any sort of terminal benefits.

In the letter dated 28th October 2016, the BCL Mine provisional liquidator Nigel Dixon-Warren of KPMG Chattered Accounts admitted that the retrenched employees have claim against the estate for their terminal benefits.

As employees of the company at the date of liquidation, Dixon-Warren revealed that the retrenched workers have a claim against the estate in accordance with their employment read in conjunction with the Employment Act and the relevant insolvency legislation.

In his opinion, Dixon-Warren said the amount employees may claim as a preferred creditor in a liquidation are as set out in the Employment (Amendment) Act of 2003.

However, this claim for terminal benefits against the estate has been shelved indefinitely.

By virtue of the fact that the company (BCL) was placed in provisional liquidation, employees’ entitlements, such as accrued leave pay, notice pay and gratuity which under normal circumstances would have received on termination of employment have not been paid to them, he said.

“It is not yet known when these terminal benefits will be paid to the employees,” reads part of the letters given to the employees.

According to the letters, it was necessary to terminate the employment of the employees with effect from 31st October 2016.

“Payment of the terminal benefits will be subject to the provision of funding,” added the part of the letters to employees.

Informed sources have hinted that BCL has been surviving on government bailouts for the past two decades.

“BCL is expecting to get another government bailout to pay out the terminal benefits of the more than 7 000 employees who were under the employ of the copper smelting and nickel mining giant,” predicted an anonymous employee.

BCL Mine was placed under provisional liquidation by the High Court of Botswana on the 9th October 2016 following stoppage of operations on 7th October 2016.

And by the end of October, all the employees had their employment terminated.