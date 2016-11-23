Nkomazana denied bail

Zimbabwean gardener, Bhekizwe Nkomazana, was this morning denied bail by an Extension 2 Magistrates court.

The heavily built Nkomazana who is accused of conniving with his girlfriend and bribing immigration officials to obtain a Botswana passport and stealing about P3.9million worth of his late employer’s estate, returned to court this morning seeking bail.

Amid the anguish and emotional scenes that saw the deceased Solomon Tlhapane’s daughter, Itumeleng Tlhapane breaking down in court, accusing Nkomazana of killing her dad, the accused told the magistrate that he needed to be granted bail so he could go and feed his starving dogs.

Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube however turned down the bail application as she said the accused is a potential flight risk.

She said the Nkomazana does not have anything that binds him to stay in Botswana and he is capable of making another passport and abscond.

“You character and actions speak volumes and plays a role on whether you should be granted bail or not. What is heart breaking from all the allegations is that we are told the accused has been a trusted employee and has worked for the family for 25 years. You deceived the family saying their father is well while his dead body was lying in the mortuary. We are still waiting for post moterm results as police suspect foul play,” said Ncube.

She went on to say the accused is not trustworthy.

Ncube said they do not know who he really is because he has two identities.

“Does he have any other identities? What are his real names? The Investigating Officer has indicated that you are in possession of two passports and they bear different names and they have been obtained by false pretences. Dual citizenship is not allowed in this country. Therefore he is not a candidate for bail,” she added.

