Nkgakile‘s woes mount

A pending investigation on alleged maladministration and abuse of funds by Botswana Democratic Party Youth League aspiring President, Bruce Nkgakile is likely to throw spanners in his campaign.

Nkgakile has set his sights on the BDPYL presidency as the party prepares for an elective congress in July and already some democrats are questioning his involvement in shoddy deals which allegedly took place while he was at Debate Masters Association in 2013.

According to sources and information at hand, Nkgakile used to withdraw money from the DMA’s Capital bank accounts for personal use. The documents show a number of transactions with more than P300 000 paid to Zimbabwean nationals.

“Nkgakile converted the money for personal use and even sent some to his relatives in Zimbabwe. The association had to open a different account because we didn’t want to account for his mess,” said the source.

The source claimed that Nkgakile’s acts forced them to report him to the Directorate on Intelligence and Security though there has been very little if any progress on the case.

DMA’s Chairperson Kgosi Moremong confirmed opening a different account for the association when he took over. He however declined to give reasons for doing so.

“We don’t know what was happening before; we just took over the association and moved on. And please don’t involve me in whatever you are doing, just leave me out,” said Moremong.

Approached for a comment Nkgakile said: “I don’t know what I was really paying for at the time because a lot of events took place and we had to pay many people for their services. Some were bouncers, transport providers and stage but there is no how I could have stolen the money because there was procedure.”

He also castigated his perceived enemies for peddling lies about him.

“They must accept defeat and move on. I am busy campaigning now and I will not disclose any information about an association that is no longer in existence,” he added.

Efforts to get a comment from the DIS boss, Isaac Kgois proved futile as his phone was off.

Nkgakile is not new to controversy.

Last year he spent a night in prison after failing to settle a P37 083.20 debt.

In 2015 Model and former Big Brother Africa contestant Motamma Sesinyi accused Nkgakile who was the Miss Africa CEO for not paying him. Sesinyi was part of the Miss Africa scouting team.

He was also once in a legal battle with South African Lionel Neo Mashishi over Miss Africa concept as the latter accused Nkgakile of ‘stealing’ his idea and name of the pageant.