Ngamiland beef fails to penetrate international market

The Botswana Meat Commission says they have a challenge in finding market for Ngamiland cattle outside Botswana.

Livestock Procurement Officer at the BMC Maun Abattoir, Poelelo Serole says their beef cannot be sold internationally due to the frequent Foot and Mouth Disease outbreaks.

Serole was speaking at a Sustainable Land Management in Ngamiland stakeholders’ workshop in Maun last Thursday.

“We do not have access to the lucrative market for our product and this is mainly because of the frequent FMD outbreaks in the district,” he explained.

He said due to the outbreaks the district automatically does not qualify to sell its beef to the European Union market.

Although the commission had hoped to secure other non EU markets including African countries, Serole says their efforts have been futile.

So hopeless is the situation that, Serole says, whenever they get an order from an international market they would take their beef product for assessments and the procuring countries never come back to them.

“We have sent our load to Mozambique to see if they can accept our product, we are still waiting for their response as they have not come back to us. Another load was sent to Vietnam which we hope they will taste our product and come back to us,” he said.

Serole said they recently had a concluded agreement with Angola to supply them with the Ngamiland beef, but only for Namibia not to give them a transit permit as the product has to pass through their country.

“They feared that because the beef is from a red zone it could possibly cause an outbreak in their country,” explained Serole.

Meanwhile Serole said they only sell their product to the local market mostly in Gaborone.

He explained that the animals get slaughtered, stored in a very cold temperature then deboned before being distributed.